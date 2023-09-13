Man murders own sister over a petty issue in Kamareddy

Kamareddy: Panic triggered after a man attacked his own elder sister with sword in Gazya Naik Tanda of Machareddy mandal of Kamareddy district. According to the police, locals and family members, A woman identified as Sheikh Ruksana (40) of Gazya Naik Tanda got off the bus on Machareddy X road at around 9:30 pm on Tuesday and was on the way to Gajya Naik Tanda, his younger brother Yusuf followed her and attacked his elder sister with two knives. The locals alerted the police after seeing the woman lying dead in a pool of blood.

It is learnt that a few days ago, the Ruksana filed a complaint against the younger brother at the local Machareddy Police Station after a fight broke out between the duo brother regarding the purchase of an auto. Keeping this in mind, the police suspect that Yusuf might have murdered his sister.

Machareddy SI Srinivas and Kamareddy Rural CI Srinivas Goud reached the spot on the information given by the locals and took up the investigation. The dead body was shifted to Kamareddy Government Hospital. Ruksana's death cast a shadow of sadness in the village and the family. According to the complaint filed by the family members, a case has been registered and the investigation is underway. Currently, the accused is absconding.