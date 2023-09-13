Live
- Superstar Rajinikanth speaks to Nara Lokesh, calls Chandrababu Naidu a fighter
- AAI gets approval from PIB to install full-body scanners at 4 airports
- DMRC signs MoU with BEL to develop i-CBTC system
- Cabinet approves Rs 7,210 crore outlay for third phase of eCourts scheme for 4 years
- ED raids six premises of JD(U) leader Radha Charan Shah in Bihar
- Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 Pro Max offers 5X Telephoto Camera, USB Type-C, Action Button, and More
- Pawan Kalyan to meet Chandrababu in Rajahmundry jail tomorrow
- Woman leads Indian Navy's 'tribute' expedition to treacherous Mt Bhagirathi-II
- Supreme Court directs Union Home Ministry to prepare manual on ‘media briefings’ given by police
- Binance.US CEO steps down as crypto platform cuts over 100 jobs
Just In
Man murders own sister over a petty issue in Kamareddy
Kamareddy: Panic triggered after a man attacked his own elder sister with sword in Gazya Naik Tanda of Machareddy mandal of Kamareddy district. According to the police, locals and family members, A woman identified as Sheikh Ruksana (40) of Gazya Naik Tanda got off the bus on Machareddy X road at around 9:30 pm on Tuesday and was on the way to Gajya Naik Tanda, his younger brother Yusuf followed her and attacked his elder sister with two knives. The locals alerted the police after seeing the woman lying dead in a pool of blood.
It is learnt that a few days ago, the Ruksana filed a complaint against the younger brother at the local Machareddy Police Station after a fight broke out between the duo brother regarding the purchase of an auto. Keeping this in mind, the police suspect that Yusuf might have murdered his sister.
Machareddy SI Srinivas and Kamareddy Rural CI Srinivas Goud reached the spot on the information given by the locals and took up the investigation. The dead body was shifted to Kamareddy Government Hospital. Ruksana's death cast a shadow of sadness in the village and the family. According to the complaint filed by the family members, a case has been registered and the investigation is underway. Currently, the accused is absconding.