Man murders wife, kills self in Hanamkonda

Hanamkonda: In a tragic incident, a man had reportedly murdered his wife before committing suicide at Atmakur mandal centre in the district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Talla Harish (26) and his wife Pushapaleela.

They were eking out a living as daily wage earners. It is suspected that he had taken the extreme steps of killing his wife and himself following the fight between them.

