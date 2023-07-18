Man stifle wife to death using pillow in Siddipet

Siddipet: The Mirudoddi village residents were in shock after an incident of a woman was suffocated to death with a pillow by her husband on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the woman was identified as Pusa Bhavani (23) and her husband as Pusa Kanakaraju (26). It is learnt that Bhavani, the daughter of Renuka and Tirumalaiah, residents of Chelmeda in Nizampet of Medak district got married to Kanakaraju a year ago. However, the couple had differences within months after their marriage.

Following such one argument, Kanakaraju is said to have murdered her at their house. The parents and relatives of Bhavani reached Kanakaraju’s house and staged a rasta roko demanding the police to hand over the accused to them.

The police said though preliminary investigations indicated a murder, they were waiting for the autopsy report. A case has been registered while efforts were on to nab the absconding accused.