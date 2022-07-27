Manair Riverfront DPR & tenders soon: Gangula

Karimnagar: BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar stated that Karimnagar Manair River Front would be developed as a tourist area.

He informed that Manair Riverfront DPR would soon be prepared and tenders would be called in fifteen days. The Minister visited the Manair River Front site along with a delegation from Australia and asked them to survey the suitable place for the water fountain laser show.

Earlier at the Collectorate meeting hall, representatives of Australia's Laser Vision Company and India's FPA Company held a power point presentation on the water fountain laser show and amphitheatre to be built on the Manair River Front.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said that the project was being developed with a very ambitious budget of Rs 410 crore and civil works have already started. Due to the heavy rains and floods the works have slowed down.

He revealed that Rs 100 crore has been sanctioned by the Tourism department to beautify the riverfront surroundings. Water fountain, laser show and amphitheatre would be constructed in the middle of the riverfront.

The Minister said that the DPR for the water fountain and laser show would be completed within six months and tenders would be called for the works.

Kamalakar said that the riverfront would be completed in the next one and a half year.

He said that Laser Vision Company has experience of doing many projects in Dubai, Mecca, Vietnam, Hong Kong and Singapore. The company was conducting a survey with the FPA company in India to make good designs for water fountains and laser shows here as well.

MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar, MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy, Mayor Y Sunil Rao and Collector RV Karnan were present