Mancherial: School students thank VC Sajjanar for bus service from Chennur to Kotapalli

The students and staff of Kotapalli model school thanked TSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar for providing bus service to the school.

The bus service was launched after a teacher from Kasturba school raised a request to Sajjanar on micro-blogging site Twitter to provide bus service to the school as over 200 students are facing difficulties to get the bus from Chennur.

Sajjanar who is socially extrovert responded to the request immediately and deployed a bus from Chennur to Kotapalli on every morning. Following the swift reaction from Sajjanar, the staff and school students specially thanked the TSRTC MD.

