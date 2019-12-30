Trending :
Mancherial: Telangana State United Teachers Federation State educational conference concludes

Mancherial: Former Central Information Commissioner Sridhar Acharyulu Madabhushi said Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) State educational conference was conducted successfully on December 29 and 30.

Speaking at a conference here on Monday, Sridhar explained the Indian Constitution and protection, responsibility of citizens. Prof Nageshwar Rao discussed the problems of 70-year old Indian constitution and Teachers MLC Alugubeli Narsimha Reddy elaborated on topic of new national education policy and its consequences. The two-day seminar had discussed several topics like policies of Central and State governments, protection of education sector, how to solve teachers problems and formation of movement and the like.

Mancherial district union president Shanthi Kumari, general secretary G Rajavenu, State body member Agachari, treasurer Dilip Rathod, secretaries Chakrapani, Damodar, Lavanya, Sujatha, Barik Rao, Santosh Kumar and others were present.


