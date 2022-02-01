Mancherial: Will strive for devpt of mancherial says MLA Balka

Mancherial: Government Whip & Chennur MLA Balka Suman on Monday conveyed special gratitude to the TRS chief and the Chief minister K chandrashekar Rao and the party working president KT Rama Rao for appointing him as the party president for Mancherial district.

He took part in the road show orgainsed by the party workers and activisits in Mancherial and thanked for receiving him in a grand manner. Speaking on thye occasion, he said that he would work for the party tirelessly and make sure that the party wins three seats from Mancherial in the next assembly elections. He recalled that Mancherial has been the backbone of TRS party since the movement for the separate State. The MLa said that he will work with the fellow legislators and strengthen the party further.

He informed that TRS chief CM KCR's birthday will be celebrated in a grand manner and added that he will hold Janahita Sabha at every district and villages to solve the issues faced by the people. He added that an awarenss programmes will also be held in each village on the welfare programmes and schemes brought in by the government.

Adding further, he said that the primary goal is to further strengthen the party from the booth level in the district to the village and town municipal levels. The MLA informed that through the party district presidents, KCR will take care of every activist who has worked hard for the party and added that the party will pay special attention for strengthening of the youth, student, social media and women's sections.

He assured that the problems faced by the public in the district will be taken to notice of the party supremo to resolve it at the earliest.

He also informed that the party will complete all the committees in the district and hold coordination meetings soon and added that training classes will be held for the youth. Training guns at the oppositions, he said that they don't need to defend themselves with lies for their existence. Referring to the leaders who shifted their loyalties to the other parties from TRS, he said that leaders who were given high position in the party had done for the development of the district and added that the development works were on since TRS came to power 7 seven years ago.

Peddapalli MP Venkatesh Neta, JD(U) chairperson Nallala Bhagya Lakshmi, fellow MLAs Nadipalli Divakar, Durgam Chinnayya, district library chairman Renikuntla Praveen, former legislator Nallala Odelu and district party leaders were present.