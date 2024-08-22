  • Menu
Manda Krishna Meets CM Revanth Reddy over SC Classification Verdict

Manda Krishna Madiga, the founder and president of MRPS (Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi), met with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills.

Manda Krishna Madiga, the founder and president of MRPS (Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi), met with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills. During the meeting, Madiga requested the Chief Minister to implement the Supreme Court’s verdict on SC classification.

The meeting was attended by several key political figures, including Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha, Government Whip Adluri Laxman, MLAs Vemula Veeresham, Kavvampalli Satyanarayana, Kale Yadayya, Lakshmikant Rao, former Minister Motkupalli Narsimhulu, and former MP Pasunoori Dayakar, among others.

X