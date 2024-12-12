Mandal Level CM Cup Sports Concludes in Ija with Promising Talent and Enthusiastic Participation

Gadwal: The closing ceremony of the Mandal -level CM Cup Sports was held today at 4 PM at the ZPHS Boys High School in Ija Mandal Headquarters. The event saw the participation of Congress Party State Official Representative Master Sheik Savali Achari, along with 19th Ward Councillor and 15th Ward Councillor Ranmma.

The event, organized by the Mandal Education Officer (MEO), Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MP DO), and Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO), showcased a three-day sports competition involving students from 12 villages. Around 100 students were selected to represent the mandal in the district-level CM Cup Sports scheduled to begin on the 16th in Gadwal.

Officials emphasized the significance of organizing such events at the grassroots level to discover and nurture hidden sports talent from rural areas. They expressed satisfaction with the government's efforts in promoting sports and providing a platform for students to excel.

Addressing the gathering, Congress Party State Official Representative Master Sheik Shaavali Achari, a former national and international athlete, applauded the government's initiative to encourage sports. He remarked that such programs pave the way for talented individuals from remote villages to compete on international platforms. He also highlighted Congress' commitment to supporting programs that enhance the future of students and the community at large.

Shaavali expressed his gratitude to the officials for organizing the event and assured them of his continued support for similar initiatives in the future.

The program also witnessed the participation of Congress State Youth Congress General Secretary Feroz, Congress Party Vice-President Krishna Reddy, and students from various schools in the mandal.