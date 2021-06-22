Mangalagiri: TDP objects to Kanagaraj appointment as Police Complaints Authority chief

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary Varla Ramaiah on Monday strongly objected to the YSRCP government appointing Justice V Kanagaraj as the chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Police Complaints Authority (APSPCA) without trying to ensure accountability or transparency.

He said that this appointment was unacceptable since Justice Kanagaraj was known for having bias in favour of the ruling YSRCP leaders.

The APSPCA should be promoted as an independent and unbiased constitutional institution. It should not be turned into a centre for political rehabilitation of the ruling party, he said.

In a statement here, the TDP leader criticised that many unlawful decisions were taken in the constitutional institutions like the State Election Commission ever since the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime came to power in the past two years.

The post of State Election Commissioner was turned into a rubber stamp by appointing Nilam Sawhney who served as the advisor to the Jagan Reddy government till a day before.

Ramaiah recalled how Nilam could not act unbiased and she gave arbitrary election notification for the MPTC and the ZPTCs. Eventually, the High Court cancelled the elections. A lot of time and energy was being wasted in AP now because of unlawful decisions which were eventually getting struck down in the courts.

The YSRCP regime should open its eyes to the need for protecting the sanctity of the constitutional institutions.