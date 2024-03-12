  • Menu
Manne Jeevan’s MLC nomination gets strong support from Congress

In Mahabubnagar, MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy voiced strong support for Manne Jeevan Reddy’s nomination as MLC for local bodies in the combined Mahabubnagar district.

Mahabubnagar: In Mahabubnagar, MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy voiced strong support for Manne Jeevan Reddy’s nomination as MLC for local bodies in the combined Mahabubnagar district. On Monday, alongside Chinna Reddy and Mallu Ravi, Manne Jeevan submitted two sets of nomination papers to the returning officer G Ravi Nayak at the district collectorate.

Addressing the media persons, Srinivas Reddy highlighted the shifting political landscape, emphasising that many former BRS leaders are now aligning with the Congress party due to dissatisfaction with the current political climate. He noted a lack of enthusiasm within the BRS party for upcoming parliamentary elections, with some members even eyeing a switch to Congress.

Reflecting on past grievances, MLA Reddy underscored the injustice faced by local body representatives during the previous government’s tenure, leading to financial and mental strain. He asserted bipartisan support for the Congress party’s platform, aiming to address these longstanding issues.

Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Chinna Reddy, Devarakadra MLA G Madhusudhan Reddy, and others were present during the nominationn submission.

