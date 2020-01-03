Manoharabad: Harish Rao launches Palle Pragathi-II at Konaipalli

Manoharabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao launched the second phase of Palle Pragathi programme at Konaipalli on Thursday. He planted saplings on the occasion. He enquired about the works being taken up during 30-day action plan. He asked pregnant women if they were getting adequate nutritive food. Knowing that they were not being supplied nutritious food, he directed Joint Collector Nagesh to solve the problem. The Minister noted that government hospitals were well-equipped with sophisticated technology and asked the poor to make use of them.

Later, Rao visited various houses and asked the people to keep their surroundings clean and make sure water stagnation does not take place. "Everyone should give up using plastic to contribute to pollution free environment. Everyone should plant saplings. Government school building, gram panchayat office, anganwadi center and youth bhavan would be sanctioned to the village soon. Gajwel constituency being represented by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been developed in all aspects. It has drinking water facility, pensions are being distributed, round the clock electricity supply and others amenities," he added.

Medak ZP Chairperson Hema Latha Shekar Goud, Joint Collector Nagesh, RDO Shyam Prakash, MRO Sri Devi, GADA Mutyam Reddy, P Bhupathi Reddy, Election Reddy, MPP Navaneeta Ravi, TRS leaders Ravinder Goud, Veeru Kumar Goud, Chandrasekhar, TRS leaders Mahipal Reddy, Sri Sailam Goud, MPTCs, Sarpanches and others were present.