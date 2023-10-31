MANUU hosts ‘MeraYuva Bharat’ workshop

Hyderabad: The NSS unit of Maulana Azad National Urdu University, in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, on Monday hosted a transformative workshop “MeraYuva Bharat”. It brought together distinguished speakers, experts, and youth advocates to explore the pivotal role of youth in shaping nation’s future.

Chief guest Prof. Alim Ashraf, Dean, Student Welfare, encouraged youth to make the most of their energy and focus on education to achieve their full potential, whether in technical, social, or any other fields of knowledge.

Prof. Mohammed Fariyad, NSS coordinator & department of MCJ, in his presidential and concluding remarks, outlined the broader objectives of the workshop. He spoke about education and skill development, healthcare access for all, making health a priority for citizens with active participation of youth.

Prof. Pradeep Kumar, HoD, Department of Computer Science & IT, urged a data-driven approach to bridge the urban-rural divide and empower youth. Dr. Yusuf Khan, principal, polytechnic (Hyderabad campus), underscored the significance of “MeraYuva Bharat” and the indispensable role youth play in guiding the nation.

Dr. Kamaruddin, assistant professor, Department of Management, highlighted the abundant opportunities available to youth in the 21st century. Renowned scientist, Prof. Shakeel Ahmed emphasised the importance of harnessing this demographic dividend for realisation of the goals.