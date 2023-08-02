Many leaders from BRS wants to join Congress: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress legislative party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka made interesting comments. It has been revealed that many leaders are thinking of leaving the ruling BRS party. He made it clear that this is the reason behind the massive recruitment in the Congress. YSRTP President Sharmila's inclusion is not in mind, he said. Bhatti revealed that he is meeting the high command of his party as part of his visit to Delhi.

He said that the Telangana assembly meetings are from tomorrow and they are fully prepared. He said that he will depose the ruling party on many issues. He criticized that the state of Telangana is in debt to the tune of Rs.5 lakh crore.

He said that aspirations like water, funds and appointments have not been fulfilled in Telangana. He said that during his recent padayatra, he saw many problems from close quarters.