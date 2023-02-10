Many slums remain undeveloped, flays Naini Rajender Reddy

Warangal: Slums in Greater Warangal remained undeveloped, Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said. Interacting with the denizens during his Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra in the Warangal West constituency on Thursday, he accused the BRS leaders of focusing on amassing assets rather than addressing the issues faced by the people in the city. "The Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao promised to develop slums in Warangal during his visit to the city in 2015. Then he (KCR) promised to provide double bedroom houses to the slum-dwellers; however, it remained a promise even after eight years," Naini said.

The denizens didn't get drinking water supply for the last three days due to the inefficiency of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC). The affluent sections can buy packaged water, but what about the poor, he questions. Even though colonies and internal roads were full of garbage and sewage water, the civic body appears to be in deep slumber, Naini said.

Despite Warangal's advantage of being covered under various centrally-sponsored schemes such as Smart Cities Mission, AMRUT and HRUDAY, the BRS Government failed to develop the city, he said. This apart, the State Government also announced Rs 300 crore special funds per annum for the development of tri-cities Warangal-Hanumakonda-Kazipet, the DCC chief said, demanding the ruling BRS leaders to show the development. He criticised the government for diverting the GWMC funds to its own use. On the other hand, the contractors were in a protest mode with GWMC failing to clear their pending bills. He appealed to people to notice the failures of the BRS Government.

Mahila Congress district president Banka Sarala, senior leaders Bommathi Vikram, Dr P Ramakrishna, B Sridhar Yadav, Ambedkar raju, Hanmakonda Rajender, Naseem Jahan, B Kumar Yadav and Konte Sukanya were among others present.