Maoist area committee member arrested

Kothagudem: Police detained a member of the CPI (Maoist) party’s Pamed local committee in Chhattisgarh. Oyem Nande, also known as Sammakka, was detained in Dummugudem mandal during vehicle inspections at Sitanagaram in the mandal by Dummugudem police, 141 Bn CRPF soldiers, and special party police, according to a statement released by Manugur DSP V Ravindra Reddy on Thursday.

She comes from Kothaguda village, which is located within the boundaries of the Basaguda police station in the Bijapur district and was a member of the Maoist Pamed area committee’s Krantikari Adivasi Women’s Association.

The arrested individual was found in possession of Maoist literature and leaflets. The DSP informed that she was placed in jail on judicial remand after a complaint was filed against her under the Telangana Security Act, the BNS, and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. According to the DSP, Nande has been employed by Krantikari Adivasi Women’s Association (KAMS) for the past 20 years and used to visit tribal communities in the Pamed area with other cadres to organise meetings, which incited the defenceless tribal people to rebel against the State and Central governments.