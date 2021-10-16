Maoist leader RK last rites held near Telangana outskirts

Telangana: The last rites of Maoist leader Akkiraju Haragopal alias Ramakrishna (RK) who died of various health issues at Bijapur in Chhattisgarh was held at Pamedu-Kondaplli region near Telangana at 2 pm on Friday.

Maoists attended in a large number to bid adieu to RK (60) whose body was draped with the Maoist flag.

RK, a native of Rentachintala in Guntur district joined the agitation 38 years ago and appeared as Andhra Pradesh state committee representative of Maoist pary whetn the government of undivided Andhra Pradesh held talks with him in 2004. He is said to have had been suffering from various health issues such as Diabetes, knee pain and kidney related disease.

In the latest, the pictures of RK last rites were released by the Maoist party. It was alleged that the Chhattisgarh government prevented the RK from getting treated which worsened his health condition.







