Marijuana worth Rs 40 lakh seized in Bhadradri

The Bhadradri police have seized Rs 40 lakh worth marijuana near border check post while it is being transported in a vehicle.

The car was found parked near the border check post. The police found it suspicious with the car being parked for many hours. They inspected the vehicle and found marijuana packets stored in gunny bags. Around 266 kg of wet ganja worth Rs. 40 lakh was recovered. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

On June 15, the excise officials seized 300 kg of marijuana worth Rs 80 lakh at Patancheru toll plaza from a car. The officials took two people into custody and were identified as Kavimoiuddin from Arur of Sangareddy district and M Anjaneyulu from Venkatapur in Moinabad.

The officials also seized 100 kg of marijuana from another gang on the same day in Zaheerabad. Two people identified as N Lingam of Raikode, Ravinder from Medak and Vinayak from Bidar were arrested.