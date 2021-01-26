Marikal student bags 2nd prize in Kalostav-2020

Narayanpet: P Mounika, 9th class student of Zilla Parishad High School, Marikal, bagged State second prize in a State-level online art competition 'Kalostav-2020'.

District Collector Harichandana felicitated Mounika and presented a memento and a cash prize of Rs 2,000 on the occasion of Republic Day celebrations here on Tuesday.

The online art competition was held for the students of all schools across 33 districts in Telangana in December last year. Mounika got the prize for her artistic preparation of Durga Mata dolls. Senior teacher Balalingaiah, who guided Mounika for taking part in such competition, said that she prepared the dolls with less cost. This has attracted the organisers and selected as the second-best student, he added.

Mounika thanked all those, who encouraged her. District Education Officer A Ravinder, School Principal Gayatri and others were present on the occasion.