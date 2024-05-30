  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Marriages of 165 couples under Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy

Marriages of 165 couples under Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy
x
Highlights

Bhadradri Kothagudem district Manuguru Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swami conducted 165 mass marriages in Annataram village of Bhadradrikottagudem Mandal on Thursday

Bhadradri kottagudem district Manuguru Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swami conducted 165 mass marriages in Annataram village of Bhadradrikottagudem Mandal on Thursday.Explained about.

After that, Mangala Sutras, Mettas and Pampini were given to the new couples, after that they performed Vedic Matras and Mangala instruments for the couple. Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swami with three Jeers blessed 165 newlyweds, 30 pari vars also attended Manuguru to hear Chinnajeer Swami's speech and witness marriages.People from surrounding areas came in large numbers Priests, lords, businessmen and others participated in this program.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X