Marriages of 165 couples under Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy

Bhadradri kottagudem district Manuguru Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swami conducted 165 mass marriages in Annataram village of Bhadradrikottagudem Mandal on Thursday.Explained about.

After that, Mangala Sutras, Mettas and Pampini were given to the new couples, after that they performed Vedic Matras and Mangala instruments for the couple. Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swami with three Jeers blessed 165 newlyweds, 30 pari vars also attended Manuguru to hear Chinnajeer Swami's speech and witness marriages.People from surrounding areas came in large numbers Priests, lords, businessmen and others participated in this program.





Delete Edit



