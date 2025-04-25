Mass Exodus from Congress to BRS in Gadwal: Key Leaders Join Under Basu Hanumanthu Naidu's Leadership

Gadwal: The wave of political migrations into the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) continues to gain momentum in the Gadwal Assembly constituency. Dissatisfied with the alleged inefficient governance of the Congress party, several leaders and activists from other political parties are increasingly turning towards the BRS.

In a major political development on Friday, several Congress party leaders from Gangi Mandoddi village of Gattu Mandal formally joined the BRS. The induction took place in the presence of Gadwal BRS Constituency In-charge Basu Hanumanthu Naidu, who personally welcomed the new entrants by offering them the traditional pink party scarves.

Notable Leaders Who Joined BRS:

DAP Narsimha,

Deputy Sarpanch Saddala Anjaneyulu,

Kavali Ramudu,

Mechanic Parashuramulu,

Thoom Narsimhulu,

Narsimhulu,

M. Pedda Narsappa,

Kavali Nagesh,

Chinna Gajanna,

Chinna Narsimhulu,

Saddala Yaranna,

Kunti Ramudu,

K. Eranna,

K. Thimmappa,

Kareppa,

M. Ramudu,

M. Thimmappa,

M. Pedda Thimmappa,

Jammanna,

Rangaswamy,

Poojari Thimmappa,

Nallareddy,

Jaipal,

M. Jammanna,

Krishna,

Narsimhulu,

Anjaneyulu,

Kothaboy Eranna and

Several former ward members

This event marks yet another milestone for the BRS party as its grassroots network continues to grow stronger in rural regions.

Leaders Present at the Induction Program:

Angadi Baswaraju,

Monesh,

Jayasimha Reddy,

TRS Venkatesh,

S. Ramu Naidu,

Kolai Bhaskar,

Thimmappa Goud,

Sri Ramulu,

Samuel,

Anji,

Narsimhulu,

Raju,

Thimmappa,

Narsimhulu,

Along with numerous party leaders, activists, and youth members.

The joining ceremony showcased the growing public support for the BRS in Gadwal, as local leaders and their followers are expressing faith in the leadership of Basu Hanumanthu Naidu and the party’s vision for development and governance.