Massive fire at Bonthapally Industrial Estate in Sangareddy
Fire broke out at a warehouse at Bonthapally Industrial Estate in Sangareddy. Initial reports say that chemical that is filled in drums might have caught fire.
Twitter users tweeted the video of warehouse engulfed with thick smoke.
#BREAKING Massive fire at Bonthapally Industrial Estate in Sangareddy#telangana #bonthapally pic.twitter.com/FuvDyn0Ryp— The Hans India (@TheHansIndiaWeb) August 22, 2020
This is the second fire accident in Telangana. Earlier this week fire broke out in Srisailam Hydel Power Project
