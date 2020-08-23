X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Massive fire at Bonthapally Industrial Estate in Sangareddy

Sangareddy Fire Accident
x

Sangareddy Fire Accident

Highlights

Fire broke out at a warehouse at Bonthapally Industrial Estate in Sangareddy. Initial reports say that chemical that is filled in drums might have caught fire.

Fire broke out at a warehouse at Bonthapally Industrial Estate in Sangareddy. Initial reports say that chemical that is filled in drums might have caught fire.

Twitter users tweeted the video of warehouse engulfed with thick smoke.

This is the second fire accident in Telangana. Earlier this week fire broke out in Srisailam Hydel Power Project

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X