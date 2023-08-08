Live
- Rahul Gandhi To Participate In No-Confidence Motion Debate, Gaurav Gogoi Likely To Initiate Discussion
- Lucknow scientist part of team that discovered oldest fossil of dinosaur
- Teacher not only teaches but also learns from students: Kuchipudi dancer Yamini Reddy
- PL Stock Report: Eris Lifesciences (ERIS IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Strong margin show; Focus on organic growth - BUY
- Security Transition: Assam Rifles Replaced By CRPF At Key Checkpoint in Manipur Amid Protests
- Massive fire breaks out at Kastuba school in Mulugu
- Heavy Gunfire Erupts Again In Manipur's Bishnupur District; Security Measures Intensify Amid Ongoing Concerns
- Tomato prices sees dip in prices in Hyderabad
- IIT Hyderabad: Another student ends life
- Visakhapatnam: Three die in a road accident
Just In
Massive fire breaks out at Kastuba school in Mulugu
Highlights
The fire reportedly sparked from a short circuit in the switchboard, engulfing students' belongings like clothes, books, and containers
Mulugu: Panic triggered, after a fire incident took place at the Jawahar Nagar Kasturba Girls Hostel, leading to damage but no casualties were reported. The fire reportedly sparked from a short circuit in the switchboard, engulfing students' belongings like clothes, books, and containers. After receiving the information, the firefighter team swiftly responded to the late Monday night incident, successfully extinguishing the flames.
Although the incident caused material losses, no lives were harmed. The incident triggered panic among the students and locals. The incident underscores the importance of fire safety measures in educational institutions.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS