Massive fire breaks out at Kastuba school in Mulugu

Mulugu: Panic triggered, after a fire incident took place at the Jawahar Nagar Kasturba Girls Hostel, leading to damage but no casualties were reported. The fire reportedly sparked from a short circuit in the switchboard, engulfing students' belongings like clothes, books, and containers. After receiving the information, the firefighter team swiftly responded to the late Monday night incident, successfully extinguishing the flames.

Although the incident caused material losses, no lives were harmed. The incident triggered panic among the students and locals. The incident underscores the importance of fire safety measures in educational institutions.