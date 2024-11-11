Massive Fire Breaks Out at Scrap Yard in Hyderabad's Aramghar Crossroads

Hyderabad: A major fire erupted at a scrap yard near Aramghar Crossroads on Sunday, sending thick plumes of smoke billowing into the sky. The blaze, which reportedly started in a scrap yard storing discarded buses, quickly spread, creating panic among local residents.

Firefighters rushed to the scene, working tirelessly to control the flames and prevent them from spreading further. The thick smoke and intense heat left the surrounding area in chaos, with residents and passersby struggling to breathe and navigate through the smoke-filled streets.

As of now, fire services are still working to douse the flames. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, and efforts are underway to clear the area and ensure the safety of the public.

Local officials have urged residents to stay clear of the vicinity as the fire is still active. No casualties have been reported so far, but the damage to the property is significant.