Maternal and infant mortality reduced in the state: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Health Minister Harish Rao on Tuesday announced that maternal and child deaths in the state have significantly declined, and Telangana now ranks third in the country in terms of protecting the health of women and children.



The Minister was speaking after laying the foundation stone for a new 200 bedded maternal and children care unit at Erramanzil, which is part of the larger initiative to establish MCH super speciality hospitals in Hyderabad.

. @BRSHarish garu 100- Bedded Dialysis unit & MRI Machine at NIMS.

This facility will be the first in the country in a govt hospital to provide Online HDF in a dedicated unit. Providing affordable & accessible Health care infra has been the top priority of CM Shri #KCR garu. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/mdIniWj1Df — Office of Minister for Health, Telangana (@TelanganaHealth) March 28, 2023

Speaking on the occasion, Before the formation of Telangana, maternal mortality was at 92 deaths per lakh, but this has been reduced to 43, thanks to the establishment of separate hospitals for women and children. Infant mortality has also decreased from 36 to 21 per lakh births. These achievements are a testament to the government's efforts in improving healthcare services for women and children.



The Minister also announced that the government has spent Rs. 499 crores on the construction of MCH hospitals in the state, and there are plans to establish additional dialysis centres. Specifically, the government intends to increase the number of dialysis centres from 34 to 100, which will be able to serve up to 1500 patients each day.

The new 200 bedded super speciality MCH hospital being built as a subsidiary of NIMS at a cost of Rs. 55 crores is part of the government's commitment to further improving maternal and child healthcare in the state. Overall, these initiatives demonstrate the government's strong commitment to ensuring the health and well-being of women and children in Telangana, he said.