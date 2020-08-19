Math & Science kits distributed to 160 schools in Nagarkurnool

Nagarkurnool: Aimed to inculcate innovative thinking and enable deep understanding of the subject, district education department authorities on Tuesday distributed Math and Science kits to the students of 160 upper primary and high schools in the district.

After distributing kits to the schools, District Education Officer Govind Rajulu said that the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has supplied these kits to the district sanctioned under the Central government's scheme of 'Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyaan' for the academic year 2019-2020.

He stressed that the school teachers must learn to adopt innovative teaching methods and by utilizing these kits they can make their teaching even easier and more practical. Practice teaching will give the students better understanding of the subject and it will inculcate more innovative thinking and encourage them to do better in their exams.