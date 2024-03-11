Maya’s go-ahead for BRS-BSP tie-up talks

Hyderabad: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati has given go ahead for advance negotiations on alliance with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

This was revealed by BSP state president RS Praveen Kumar on Sunday.

BSP Central Coordinator and MP, Sri Ramji will arrive soon in Hyderabad to guide the party in this historic effort, Praveen Kumar said.

He thanked the BSP chief and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for her nod for advance talks with the BRS. He reiterated that the alliance with BRS is not part of any national alliance.

Praveen Kumar had Saturday made a clarification about Mayawati’s statement on alliances. She had posted on ‘X’ that reports about "forming an electoral alliance or third front, etc., are fake and wrong".

The BSP state president said the BSP chief on several occasions made it clear that the party will not have an alliance with any national party, NDA or INDIA alliance. He said Mayawati did not speak about the parties which are not part of any alliance.

Praveen Kumar said BSP high command has given permission for alliance talks with BRS. The talks will continue till an agreement on seat-sharing is reached.

On March 5, BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Praveen Kumar had announced that BRS and BSP have in principle decided to work together in the coming polls. The announcement was made after a meeting.

The BRS, which lost power to Congress in the recent Assembly elections, has announced candidates for five out of 17 Lok Sabha seats.