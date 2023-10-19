Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi enthralls global audience at FAO event

Hyderabad: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi who has been invited as a keynote speaker at the 2nd World Forum on Urban Forests in Washington, D.C, shed light on the transformative initiatives undertaken in Hyderabad, specifically focusing on the ground breaking ‘Telanganaku Haritha Haram’ and the exemplary greening efforts held by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

The Mayor shared the remarkable success story of ‘Telanganaku Haritha Haram’, an initiative that translates to ‘Green Necklace for Telangana.’ This ambitious project aims to increase green cover in Telangana State by planting millions of trees, revitalising urban spaces and promoting sustainable environmental practices.

The Mayor further highlighted the innovative and strategic greening initiatives undertaken by the GHMC in Hyderabad. Under the guidance of chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, GHMC has implemented a series of progressive measures, including afforestation drives, vertical gardening in urban areas and eco-friendly waste management practices. These efforts have not only enhanced the city’s aesthetic appeal but also significantly contributed to mitigating the adverse effects of climate change.

In a presentation, Vijayalakshmi emphasised the importance of collective global action in addressing the challenges of climate change and environmental degradation and stressed the need for sustainable urban planning, community engagement and the active involvement of citizens in creating a greener, healthier planet for future generations.