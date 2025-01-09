Mayor inspects sanitary conditions in Balanagar

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi emphasised the commitment to identifying and addressing the issues faced by residents at the field level. During a recent field visit, she visited various areas in the Balanagar and Allapur wards of the Kukatpally zone on Wednesday.

During the visit, she assessed the local conditions and engaged with community members to understand their concerns. She instructed officials to take prompt action to resolve these issues without delay.

The Mayor emphasised that swift actions are underway to tackle the problems. He highlighted that significant focus is being directed towards development initiatives, with a particular priority on enhancing the city's infrastructure. During their visit to Vinayaka Nagar and Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in the Balanagar Division, they visited the nala and GHMC Park. It was recommended that regular de-silting of the Vinayaka Nagar nala be implemented to maintain its effectiveness.

Officials have been instructed to implement safety measures to prevent accidents. Entomology officials have been tasked with conducting fogging in parks, ponds, and various locations to maintain effective sanitation, as well as performing door-to-door anti-larvae operations. Additionally, the concerned officials have been directed to get ready for the planting of saplings in the open areas of GHMC Park.

Residents of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar voiced their concerns to the Mayor regarding the severe traffic issues plaguing the area. They highlighted the need to dismantle the old bridge and replace it with new structures, particularly in locations where street lights were malfunctioning. In response, the Mayor instructed engineering officials to develop proposals for these necessary improvements.