MBBS exams in Telangana to be held from March 23

MBBS exams in Telangana will be held in March-April, 2021 in Telangana. The Kaloji Narayana University of Health Sciences issued the notification on Saturday.

Accordingly, MBBS first year students who have admitted during the academic years 2016-17, 2017-2018 and 2018-19 into the medical colleges affiliated to KNRUHS are eligible to appear for MBBS first year exams that are scheduled to be held from March 23, 2021.

Also, the students whose admissions are approved by KNRUHS during academic year 2016-17 are eligible to appear third MBBS part-II examinations from April 6, 2021. The notification stated the dates of practical and viva examination will be announced later.

"Candidates who are having 75 per cent attendance and scored 35 per cent of marks in internal examination are eligible to apply for the examinations.

The exam will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm. Students should pay an exam fee of Rs 600 per subject, Rs 300 for marks memo and Rs 350 processing fee.