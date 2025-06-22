MBNR aims for top spot in National Panchayat awards

Mahabubnagar: District Collector Viziyendira Boyi urged officials to ensure accurate data collection and timely uploading of Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) 2.0 indicators for 2023-24. She was speaking at a training session for MPDOs, MPOs, Panchayat Secretaries, and department officials at the Collectorate conference hall.

Emphasizing that Mahabubnagar should aim for the first rank in National Panchayat Awards, the Collector stressed the importance of uploading data related to nine themes: poverty-free villages, livelihood enhancement, healthy and child-friendly panchayats, water sufficiency, cleanliness, greenery, self-reliance, inclusive governance, and women-friendly villages.

She instructed secretaries to coordinate with departments, collect data, and upload it by July 15. Mandal-level officers must verify the data and forward it to Zilla Parishad CEO and then to the state level. She reminded that Telangana ranked second nationally last year and expressed confidence that Mahabubnagar can take the lead this year.

Regarding Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2025, the Collector called for better performance. Rankings will be based on service level progress, citizen feedback, field observations, and third-party inspections of villages and homes.

She also reviewed progress under Indiramma housing, urging officials to speed up grounding of approved houses.

From June 25 to July 8, awareness campaigns will be held in 25 tribal hamlets and 14 Chenchu villages under PM-JANMAN and PM-Dhartiawabha schemes. The aim is 100% coverage of Aadhaar, ration cards, Ayushman Bharat, caste certificates, KCC, and Jan Dhan accounts.

Officials were directed to collect applications from those without key documents and ensure benefits reach all eligible families.