MBNR govt school students earn recognition from IIT Madras

Mahabubnagar: Six students from the Zilla Parishad High School, Kodugal, in Jadcherla mandal of Mahabubnagar district, have brought pride to their school by excelling in the prestigious School Connect Programme conducted by IIT Madras.

As part of the initiative, Class 10 students completed an eight-week online course on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science offered by IIT Madras. After completing the course, the students passed the final assessment and received certificates of merit from IIT Madras.

The certificates were presented to the students at the District Collector’s Office in the presence of District Collector Viziyendira Boyi and District Education Officer (DEO) Praveen Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector praised the students for their performance in a programme of such high academic standards, typically associated with premier institutes like IITs.

“The participation and success of government school students in IIT-level programmes is commendable and inspiring. Such initiatives broaden students’ knowledge and prepare them for future challenges in technology and science,” the Collector said.

She also lauded the efforts of teachers who guided and motivated the students, urging that similar opportunities be extended to more talented learners from rural areas.

The event was attended by Jadcherla MEO Manjuladevi, Headmaster Marepalli Srinivasulu, and teachers Sashidhar, Mallikarjun, and Taher. The students who earned recognition include Ambika, Supriya, Jayashree, Geetha, Sashikumar, and Sridhar.