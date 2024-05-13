Medak BRS MP Candidate Encourages Voter Turnout During Polling Booth Visits

Medak BRS MP candidate Venkatram Reddy recently visited polling booths in Narsapur town, Daultabad, and Kaudupalli to observe the voting process. He took the opportunity to speak with the media and share his thoughts on the ongoing election.

Reddy praised the election arrangements, stating that everyone was following the election code properly. He emphasized the importance of voting, referring to it as a weapon and a tool for solving public problems. Reddy urged the public to participate in the electoral process, as voting is essential for holding public representatives accountable and bringing about positive change.

Reminding voters that they have until six o'clock in the evening to cast their ballots, Reddy made a passionate appeal to his fellow citizens to exercise their right to vote. He expressed hope that increased voter turnout would lead to a more democratic and representative government.



Overall, Reddy's message during his visit to the polling booths was clear: voting is a powerful tool that must be utilized to shape the future of the Medak constituency.