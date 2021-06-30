Medak: Farmer pours diesel on Tahsildar for delay in issuing Pattadar passbook

A relative of a farmer who died of electrocution poured diesel on the Tahsildar for the delay in issuing pattadar passbook to the deceased.

Bhanot Balu (32), died of electrocution after he came in contact with a live wire at his farm on Monday. Relatives of Balu took the body to the Tahsildar's office on Tuesday and alleged that the farmer failed to get Rythu Bandhu assistance even after owning the land at Tallapally Tanda because he was not issued the passbook.

One of the relatives who carried a bottle of diesel with him doused the Tahsildar and later poured it on himself too.

An argument broke out between the Tahsildar, revenue staff and the group, however, the group was later convinced to leave the office. A complaint was filed against the relatives of the deceased by the Tahsildar.