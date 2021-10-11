  • Menu
Medak: Man dies after being hit by speaker Pocharam Srinivas convoy

A man died after being hit by a vehicle in the convoy of Telangana assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy here on Monday at Manoharabad in Medak district.

The police said that the man was hit by the vehicle at Kallakal of Manoharabad mandal and succumbed to injuries on the spot. He was identified as Narsimha Reddy, an employee in a private firm. Negligence of the car driver is suspected to have resulted in the accident. More details about the incident are awaited.

