Medak: 'TRS leaders competing for nominated posts'

Medak: "Its learned that the TRS will give priority to the leaders, who have been working in the party for a long time and are dissatisfied with the ranks. It was against this backdrop that the TRS leaders began their efforts to secure posts. With the recent appointment of Sunita Reddy as the Chairperson of Women's Commission from the joint district, its learned that Minister Harish Rao and the MLAs are scouring around to fill the vacant nominated posts in the district."

There is a strong propaganda in the party that the TRS supremacy will soon replace nominated posts. Dubbaka, with the results of the Greater elections disappointing, seems to be looking forward to the forthcoming Graduate MLC elections. It is in this context that the decision was taken to fill nominated posts to fill the previous excitement among party ranks. According to party sources, the TRS is planning to fill vacancies in the 26 corporation posts at State-level as well as in districts. Many TRS leaders from former Medak district have been eagerly awaiting nominated posts. Two years after the TRS came to power for the second time, hopefuls are worried that the ranks will fall.

However, they are continuing in the party with the assurance that the MLAs will always be in office. Recently, TRS handed over the chairmanship of the State Women's Commission to Vakiti Sunitha Lakshma Reddy, former Minister from Narsapur from the erstwhile Medak district.

In addition, several leaders from Siddipet and Sangareddy districts are awaiting chairmanship at State-level. Also, the State government has recently issued bios finalising the governing bodies of agricultural market committees in districts. There was excitement among the leaders, who hoped for the rest of the ranks.

Looking for recognition

Those who have been working in the ruling party for a long time feel that they will be recognised with nominated rank. However, TRS Working President KT Rama Rao said that those, who have worked for the party with supremacy, will inevitably be given positions and those, who are loyal to the party, will be given a more appropriate position. It is in this context that long time leaders without any rank are expected to come up with nominated ranks.

Aiming at the State-level

Many district leaders are pinning their hopes on State-level positions. Those, who are reportedly closer to joint district Minister Harish Rao, are hoping for positions at state-level. The tenure of many important posts in the district has also come to an end. It is hoped that newcomers will gain an opportunity in those positions. Leaders, who have been in the TRS for a long time, are hoping to get one of the nominated ranks and stay within protocol. Leaders, who aspire to positions, often meeting Ministers Harish Rao and KTR in Hyderabad.