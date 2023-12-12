Live
- Suspense over Rajasthan CM to end today
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 12 December, 2023
- ED issues fresh summons to Soren
- Probing Cases Without States Consent: Parliamentary panel for law giving wider powers to CBI
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 12 December, 2023
- Utilise govt help & grow in profession, lawyers told
- LS poll date keeps Congress, BRS, BJP on tenterhooks
- BJP snubs Shivraj Chouhan, names Mohan Yadav as MP CM
- Revanth to take decision on Rythu Bharosa, jobs, & drug menace
- Govt releases Rythu Bandhu
Just In
Medaram Jatara to be celebrated on grand scale: Seethakka
Hyderabad: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister D Anasuya (Seethakka) has informed that the State government will celebrate the...
Hyderabad: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister D Anasuya (Seethakka) has informed that the State government will celebrate the biennial ‘Medaram Jatara’ on a grand scale. The Minister held a review meeting on the arrangements for the mega tribal festival ‘Medaram Jatara’, which will be held at Medaram village of Mulugu district in February 2024, at the Tribal Welfare department office on Monday and directed the officials concerned to take all the arrangements for the grand conduct of festival. During the review meeting, the Minister discussed about arrangements, including sanitation, roads, electricity, availability of drinking water, bathing ghats and facilities for devotees and has given orders to the officials in this regard.
“The State government will once again send proposals to the Union government seeking the national status to the ‘Medaram Jatara’. If the Centre sanctions funds for the festival, the State government can organise the festival more grandly,” said Seethakka.
She further ordered that the ITDA officials should conduct a review meeting on the arrangements at Eturunagaram in the upcoming week and expedite the works for the celebrations.