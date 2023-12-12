Medaram Jatara to be celebrated on grand scale: Seethakka

Hyderabad: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister D Anasuya (Seethakka) has informed that the State government will celebrate the biennial ‘Medaram Jatara’ on a grand scale. The Minister held a review meeting on the arrangements for the mega tribal festival ‘Medaram Jatara’, which will be held at Medaram village of Mulugu district in February 2024, at the Tribal Welfare department office on Monday and directed the officials concerned to take all the arrangements for the grand conduct of festival. During the review meeting, the Minister discussed about arrangements, including sanitation, roads, electricity, availability of drinking water, bathing ghats and facilities for devotees and has given orders to the officials in this regard.

“The State government will once again send proposals to the Union government seeking the national status to the ‘Medaram Jatara’. If the Centre sanctions funds for the festival, the State government can organise the festival more grandly,” said Seethakka.

She further ordered that the ITDA officials should conduct a review meeting on the arrangements at Eturunagaram in the upcoming week and expedite the works for the celebrations.