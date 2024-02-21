Medaram Maha Jatara: Largest Tribal Kumbh Mela to commence in Telangana today

The historic and revered Kratu Medaram Maha Jatara, known as Asia's largest tribal Kumbh Mela, is set to commence today in Telangana. The sacred festival is a vibrant celebration that sees the revered deities Sammakka and Saralamma emerge from the forest to partake in ceremonial dances on mats at Janaranyam. The Maha Jatara festivities are scheduled to kick off on Wednesday at Medaram in the Tadwai mandal of Mulugu district, drawing pilgrims and devotees from far and wide to witness the spiritual spectacle.

The Kratu Medaram Maha Jatara is a biennial event that takes place every two years on Maghasuddha Poornami, also known as Sammakka-Saralamma Punnam. The first phase of the Maha Jatara commenced last Wednesday with a grand inauguration of the Mandamelige festival by the priestly representatives of Goddess Sammakka in Medaram and Saralamma in Kannepally.

This year, the Medaram Maha Jatara is scheduled to be held from February 21 to 24. The ceremonial rituals began yesterday with the traditional procession to Jampanna Gadde. Led by priests Satyam and Gondi Sambasiva Rao, the procession set off from Kannepally on Tuesday evening, adhering to the age-old Adivasi traditions. The arrival of Jampanna at the designated spot was met with joyous celebrations, as villagers and devotees welcomed the deity with auspicious aartis and offerings.

The upcoming events include the measuring of Sammakka's daughter Saralamma this evening, accompanied by the ascent of Pagiddaraju and Govindaraju to the throne. Adivasi and tribal priests play a pivotal role in the ceremonial proceedings, guiding the revered deities through the sacred rituals. On subsequent days, the festivities will witness the arrival of Sammakka deity at Gadde from Chilakalagutta and the visitation of the two divine mothers to the devotees. The Maha Jatara culminates on Saturday evening as the deities retreat back into the forest, concluding the grand fair with fervent devotion and cultural revelry.