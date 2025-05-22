Medchal DCP conducts monthly crime review meet

Hyderabad: Medchal DCP N Koti Reddy on Wednesday emphasised on accountability, timely investigation, and proactive policing. He instructed officers to maintain strict vigil in view of the upcoming Bakrid festival and to ensure law and order through intensified patrolling, check-posts and community engagement.

The crime review meeting at Shamirpet was attended by Additional DCP, Assistant Commissioners of Police, all Station House Officers, sub-inspectors, investigating officers, court duty officers, CCTNS operators and station writers of the Medchal zone.

The DCP conducted a detailed review of performance and progress on key aspects related to law and order and criminal investigations. The primary focus areas included pending case disposal, crime prevention strategies, surveillance of rowdy-sheeters, security arrangements for Bakrid and adherence to instructions issued by senior officers.

The agenda covered an in-depth analysis of all under investigation cases, both grave and non-grave, including the status of economic offences wing cases and the distribution of case diary files. Special attention was given to cases pending before 2023 and UI cases registered in the first half of 2024.

The review also included POCSO cases, SC/ST cases and pendency of magisterial cases, postmortem examination and forensic science laboratory reports.

Additional discussion points included conviction, property detection and recovery rates on a station-wise basis, and prosecution withdrawal cases. Long-pending compoundable private treaty cases, monitoring of active suspect sheets were also reviewed; action taken in sound pollution cases, updates and discrepancies in the crime and criminal tracking network and systems and security arrangements such as check-posts for Bakrid were examined.

The pendency of 4C petitions, Prajavani grievances, commission enquiries and cyber crime proceedings on hand cases were reviewed.