Medchal-Malkajgiri Dcc chief, supporters join BRS fold

The Medchal-Malkajgiri DCC president Nandikanti Sridhar, who resigned from the party, joined BRS in the presence of party’s working president KT Rama Rao here on Wednesday.



Along with Sridhar, senior Congress leaders, public representatives and activists joined the BRS. Sridhar said they had worked so hard for the Congress but came to join BRS after realising that there was no place for BCs in the party.

“Even though we shed our sweat and blood for the Congress, we are left without a seat,” said Sridhar, adding they came into BRS to work under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who is supporting development of weaker sections. “We will work with the objective of hoisting the pink flag in Malkajgiri constituency. I will defeat Mainampally Hanumanth Rao and ensure victory of BRS in Malkajgiri,” he asserted.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao said Sridhar had taken a big decision to join the party after the great injustice in the Congress. ‘He has worked for the Congress all his life and is joining the BRS as he was treated unfairly there. As requested by Sridhar, the BRS would protect his followers who are joining BRS today. “KCR is the only high command and leader we have.

The party works only as per his instructions. We don't have bosses in Delhi. I am confident that Nandikanti Sridhar and the Congress leaders who joined today would work together and win Malkajgiri,” said Rao.