Live
- Supreme Court to pronounce verdict in suo moto case concerning right to privacy of adolescents on Tuesday
- EAM Jaishankar in Kuwait, to discuss bilateral ties
- Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren to meet BJP leaders in Delhi amid switchover buzz
- Will remove AI-generated food images: Zomato CEO after complaints
- Extremely hungry to turn things around and to get Border-Gavaskar Trophy back, says Nathan Lyon
- Centre defends criminalisation of triple talaq before SC
- J&K Assembly polls no cakewalk for any single party
- AP Minister S. Savitha addresses waterlogging problem at Mahadeva Palli railway pass
- DPL: West Delhi Lions set to roar against North Delhi Strikers
- Number of cities with Metro rail up from 5 to 21 in last 10 years: Manohar Lal
Just In
Medical services crippled in hospitals
Outpatient medical services and elective procedures at all private and government hospitals come to a halt on as doctors continued agitation against rape and murder of a trainee doctor in a hospital in Kolkata recently
Hyderabad: Out patient medical services and elective procedures at all private and government hospitals in Telangana came to a halt on Saturday as doctors continued their strike against rape and murder of a trainee doctor in a hospital in Kolkata recently.
As part of the nationwide strike, doctors boycotted their services. However, the emergency/casualty services at government and private health care facilities were running normally.
All major corporate hospitals including Yashoda Hospitals, Apollo Hospitals, Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital, Star Hospitals, KIMS-Sunshine Hospitals, AIG Hospitals and smaller clinics and nursing homes with limited bed-strength, took part in the protests by cancelling OPs and postponing elective surgeries from 6 am on Saturday to 6 am on Sunday.
Senior doctors, medicos and senior residents, staff nurses and non-clinical personnel from the health department also joined the protests at various government teaching hospitals.
Doctors, nurses and other caregivers at major Government teaching hospitals including Gandhi Hospital, NIMS, Osmania General Hospital, Niloufer Hospital, Chest Hospital, District Hospital in Koti and Maternity Hospitals in Petlaburj and Sultan Bazaar also participated in the dharna and demanded justice to the victim family members.