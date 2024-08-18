Medical services crippled in hospitals

Hyderabad: Out patient medical services and elective procedures at all private and government hospitals in Telangana came to a halt on Saturday as doctors continued their strike against rape and murder of a trainee doctor in a hospital in Kolkata recently.

As part of the nationwide strike, doctors boycotted their services. However, the emergency/casualty services at government and private health care facilities were running normally.

All major corporate hospitals including Yashoda Hospitals, Apollo Hospitals, Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital, Star Hospitals, KIMS-Sunshine Hospitals, AIG Hospitals and smaller clinics and nursing homes with limited bed-strength, took part in the protests by cancelling OPs and postponing elective surgeries from 6 am on Saturday to 6 am on Sunday.

Senior doctors, medicos and senior residents, staff nurses and non-clinical personnel from the health department also joined the protests at various government teaching hospitals.

Doctors, nurses and other caregivers at major Government teaching hospitals including Gandhi Hospital, NIMS, Osmania General Hospital, Niloufer Hospital, Chest Hospital, District Hospital in Koti and Maternity Hospitals in Petlaburj and Sultan Bazaar also participated in the dharna and demanded justice to the victim family members.