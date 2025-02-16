Live
Medical students conduct flash mob 'Youth, Wake Up'
Karimnagar: A flash mob with the theme “Youth, Wake Up!” was or-ganised by MBBS first-year students of Siricilla Medi-cal College at Ambedkar Chowrasta in the city on Saturday.
Through this event, the students aimed to inspire the youth to stay away from bad habits and addictions, en-couraging them to follow the right path and achieve great heights in life. The programme was attended by Siricilla Medical College principal Dr Bairi Lakshminarayana, vice principal Dr Arun, Government General Hospital Superintendent Dr Lakshminarayana, deputy superintendent Dr Cheekoti Santosh Kumar, senior Professor Dr Nagarjuna Chakravarthy, MBBS firstyear and second-year stu-dents, and medical staff.
