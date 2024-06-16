Medigadda brainchild of KCR: Ex-engineers to Ghose panel

Hyderabad: Did the former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ignore Tummidihatti project and take up Medigadda project which has now become controversial following cracks appearing in the piers. The alleged irregularities of the project are being probed into by Ghose commission?

It is learnt that the retired engineers of the Irrigation department on Saturday submitted a report to the Ghose commission saying that the Medigadda barrage was the brainchild of KCR. These engineers explained to the commission that the BRS government shelved the Tummidihatti project and took up Medigadda barrage ignoring the report submitted to the government by engineers.

They are said to have stated that the cost of the project had doubled due to the change in the design. The utilisation of water from Medigadda was less when compared to the Tummidihatti project.



The commission sought information about the sub-contract system adopted in the construction of barrages. It is also likely to examine the financial accounts and statements of the contract agencies as part of the probe. The Commission may also seek the help of the Registrar of Companies for the data on expenditure incurred.

After examining the affidavits, the commission would approach the Central Water Commission (CWC), if necessary, to get the details of the sub contracts. About 10 to15 sub-contracts were given. The commission was in the process of collecting their details, it is learnt. Ghose commission has completed hearings by retired engineers on Medigadda.

If required, the commission would summon junior level irrigation engineers. Sources said that the commission would verify every detail submitted by the engineers. The final report is likely to be submitted in July.