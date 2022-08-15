Meditation helps overcome stress, says Badminton star Sindhu

Hyderabad: Badminton star P V Sindhu while participating in the concluding session of the International Rising With Kindness Youth Summit on Sunday said that she has been practicing mediation for a long time as it helps overcome stress.

The three-day youth summit organised by Heartfulness came to an end on Sunday at Kanha Shanti Vanam, the headquarters of Heartfulness in the outskirts of Hyderabad.

"Meditation helps stress go off. I wish the youth do not forget to take to meditation," said Sindhu in her first public appearance after winning the gold medal at the recent Commonwealth Games 2022.

She announced on Saturday that she was out of the world championships for the next few weeks due to a stress fracture.

Sindhu promised to be back at Kanha Shanti Vanam to take sittings from Heartfulness guide Kamlesh Patel (Daaji). Chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand said that Kanha Shanti Vanam makes me swell with pride for its usefulness is immense.

"Whether you are in sports or any other field, excellence is what you must always strive for. Heartfulness teaches you that in how they transformed this place which was as barren as it can get," he said.