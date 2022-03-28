‘Meet and Greet with Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy’ event held

Chevelle: Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy took part in 'Meet & Greet with Chevella MP Dr G. Ranjith Reddy' event hosted under the auspices of The Telangana Jagruthi NRI-UK Team on Sunday.

On the occasion, MP Ranjith Reddy briefed the young NRIs regarding the implementation various development schemes by Telangana government in the State. The MP urged the NRIs from Telangana living in the United Kingdom (UK) to come forward to develop public schools in their hometowns. MP Ranjith Reddy also recalled that the Niti-Aayog had recently clarified that Telangana was providing the best business environment. Later, he also shared with them the importance of the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme, the progress made by Telangana government. He briefed them on the service programmes being carried out in Chevella constituency under his RR Foundation on education, medicine and employment opportunities for the youth. Many NRIs assured that they would do their part to help and that they would adopt some government schools in Telangana.

Telangana Jagruthi UK team representatives Suman Rao, Raghu Jakkula, Vamsi, Kishore, Manasa Tekumatla and several NRIs were present.