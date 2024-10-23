Mega employment awareness conference for youth held

Nagarkurnool: A large-scale awareness programme aimed at empowering unemployed youth in the Nagarkurnool Parliamentary constituency was organised at Teja Convention Hall on Tuesday. The event, focused on creating employment opportunities and promoting self-employment, was attended by prominent leaders and officials from the region.

The programme, inaugurated by Nagarkurnool MP Dr Mallu Ravi, Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, along with MLCs, district collectors, and MLAs, emphasized the importance of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in driving self-employment and financial growth. They encouraged young people to explore the types of industries that could be developed in their local areas.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Mallu Ravi explained that the event was organized in collaboration with public sector representatives and local NGOs to guide marginalized communities, including SC, ST, BC, and others, toward employment opportunities. The primary goal was to educate attendees about the various welfare schemes provided by the Central and State governments and demonstrate how these initiatives could be utilized to create jobs.

“Efforts are being made to establish industries in the constituency,” Dr Ravi remarked, noting that there is a significant lack of medium and large-scale industries in the region. He announced the setting up of a Skill Development Centre, funded through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, to address the skill gap. A total of seven such centres will be established, one in each district, to provide training and job-ready skills.

Additionally, an SC/ST Hub Cell will be created to further assist marginalized communities. Dr Ravi also revealed plans for Police and Army training centres to help young aspirants prepare for recruitment into the services.

Minister Jupally Krishna Rao praised the initiative, stressing the importance of equipping the youth with internationally competitive skills. He pointed out that while government jobs are limited, the private sector offers opportunities for job seekers. The Minister pledged Rs 50 lakh from his personal funds to raise awareness about government welfare schemes and job opportunities. He also instructed district collectors to compile a detailed booklet on available employment options for the youth.

The event was attended by MLC Damodar Reddy, Achampet MLA Dr Vamsi Krishna, Wanaparthy MLA ThudiMegha Reddy, Kalwakurthy MLA Kasireddy Narayana Reddy, and other dignitaries, including district collectors and officials from Nagar Kurnool and Wanaparthy.