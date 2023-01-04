Mega Job mela on jan 7 by GSR Trust in Kothagudem

Khammam: Dr GSR Charitable Trust will organise a mega job mela at Government Junior College in Kothagudem on January 7, trust chairman Dr. Gadala Srinivasa Rao said. All the arrangements were set up for the mega event by the trust, he informed.

Over 70 companies will participate in the job mela offering more than 7000 jobs for the local youth. The jobs will be offered in 18 different fields, and the local youth have to utilize this opportunity, he said, adding that prominent companies would provide job opportunities in the fields of IT, non-IT, farm, production, construction, medical, security, real estate, and others.

Even those without any educational qualification will be given job opportunities in the job fair, he said

Registrations are going on for the job mela, job aspirants can register their names using the link, https://forms.gle/Z7VqFrWSxKbHDGe29. Over 5000 candidates have registered their names so far, and the registrations may increase further, Dr. Srinivasa Rao said.