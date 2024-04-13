Mega walkathon from Hyderabad to Bhadrachalam reached Khammam

Gadwal: The (Sagara Maha padayatra) Mega walkathon from Hyderabad to Bhadrachalam has been reached to Khammam town on Saturday in the morning.On this occasion the Telangana state Sagara sangham president Ravi Sagar has stated that we have been taken a new initiative to make a mega walkathon from Hyderabad to Bhadrachalam on the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama kalyana mahotsavam on 17th at Bhadrachalam for the welfare of the universe (loka kalyanam), through this walkathon we are going to present Silk clothes and sacred pearls and rice (thalambralu) to the Lord Rama and the Goddess Seetha.He also stated that we are the ancestral heirs of Lord Rama belongs to Ikshwaku and Sagara Dynasty .

Bhageeratha was a great saint who brought Sacred Ganga from the heaven to Earth for the cremation of their 60 thousand fore father's in Patala loka near Kapila maharshi Ashram. Lord rama who had sacrificed his rule for his word given to his father, and faced many troubles in forest.Rama killed Ravana along with his family for the perseverance of Dharma.So the state president called the people, who belongs to Sagara community should present Silk clothes and sacred pearls and rice in temple of lord Rama in every village and perform Sri Seetha Rama kalyana mahotsavam .It will be useful to inculcate the devotion in the hearts of people which can lead to build a peacefull society in the state.

Ramulu Sagara state vice President, Vemula Venkatayya Sagara, Srinivas Sagara welcomed the trupe in to Khammam town.The walkathon team includes The honorary President Askani Venkata Swami Sagara, Genaral secretary Avula Venkataram Sagara were being participated.