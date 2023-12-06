Members of Climate Front Hyderabad stages dharna

Hyderabad: To protect the green cover, members of Climate Front Hyderabad have organised a darna in the city on Tuesday.

In their support, many environment enthusiasts from Telangana districts and other States, including Mumbai, Bangalore, Warangal, Delhi, Wanaparthy, Siddipet, Jannaram, and Guntur.

“I am 14 years old, and I can understand how important GO111 is for the entire city of Hyderabad. It is very basic that as the temperature increases because of the climate crisis, we will all face a huge water crisis, so we should protect reservoirs, not kill them,” said Saransh, a solo climate striker from Jannaram. “Hyderabad city will be under threat of a water crisis; the reason why we are protesting is that in the 2018 manifesto, Congress party mentioned strict implementation of 111, but in the 2023 manifesto there is no mention of GO111. But it will be better if the new government implements it,” said Ruchith Asha Kamal from Hyderabad.