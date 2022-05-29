Menstrual Hygiene keeps women healthy: Collector Pamela Satpathy

Bhongir: District Collector Pamela Satpathi stated that it is normal for women to have a monthly routine and they should not be ashamed of it. She participated as a chief guest at an awareness seminar on the occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day conducted at the Municipal meeting hall in Bhongir.

Addressing the gathering, Collector said that only women used to discuss about menses but it is appreciable that everyone discussing it now. Parents should be made aware of their children about using the currently available napkin pads in place of traditional clothes.

She informed that a conference was organised for women workers and napkins were provided free of cost on behalf of the municipality to all female staff in lieu of cloth when she served as municipal commissioner of Warangal municipality.

She directed municipal commissioner to setup napkins machines in all Kasturibha schools, Government high schools in the district and instructed to provide free napkins to women sanitation workers of municipalities in the district.

Awareness on menstrual hygiene should be created among girls and rural women, she added. Speaking about the pregnant women, she said doctors and staff of health centres must educate women on normal childbirth.

Pregnant women should be made aware of the importance of eating nutritious food and exercising through small seminars at their health centres, she asserted.

Municipal Commissioner Nagireddy, District Medical & Health Official Mallikarjun, Women and Child Welfare Officer Krishnaveni and others participated in the programme.